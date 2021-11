Calvary Church will be having an Italian dinner on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, 1511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes.

Dinner includes salad, spaghetti, Italian sausage, dessert and refreshments.

There also will be raffles,

Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children 6-12. In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans eat free.