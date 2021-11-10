2021 Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser coverage (PHOTOS)

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services held its 17th annual Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser at the Parkway Chateau Wednesday.

This fundraiser has Western Kenosha County restaurants competing to see which soup is favored by those in attendance.

Participating restaurants were: Luisa’s Restaurant, Fiddlestick’s Bistro, Parkway Chateau, Wilmot Stage Stop, The Sandlots of Salem, Charlie’s Place, Benders Bar and Grill, Village Pub of Silver Lake, Bassett Creek Saloon & Eatery, The Red Oak Restaurant and Twin Lakes Country Club.

Attendees also could purchase donated baked goods to finish off their meals.

Along with the soup eating and judging there were raffles, including one for a coveted set of Green Bay Packers tickets.

The fundraiser helps support senior and family services that KAFASI provides in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels, Volunteer Transportation, Daybreak and Family Support.

Here are some more photos from the event: