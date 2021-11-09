Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 9, 2021: 20,647 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,647 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 70 more than Monday. There have been 365 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 97,758 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,227/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 52.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.13 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 602 cases (4 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 371 cases (3 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,567 cases (6 more than Monday)

Randall — 360 cases

Twin Lakes — 632 cases (2 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 329 cases

Paris — 144 cases

Brighton — 156 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 812,997 positive tests and 3,584,968 negative tests with 8,652 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 74,030 positives as of Tuesday.