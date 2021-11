Meet the cast of Westosha Central High School’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,”

at “Ariel’s Undersea Adventure” on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Central High SChool.

This is a meet and greet event with the Little Mermaid characters. Take a picture with Ariel, and play games like Triton’s Ring Toss and Eric’s Eye-Spy!



Tickets are $5 for children 4-10 with accompanying adult.