A word from our sponsors: Central High School Music Parents Association 2021 Arts, Crafts & Vendor Fair is Nov 13

The Central High School Music Parents Association 2021 Arts, Crafts & Vendor Fair is Nov 13.

This is the 20th year for this event, which is held at Central High School in Paddock Lake.

The proceeds of this favorite, annual arts, crafts, and vendor fair go to support the performing arts at Central High School and give the students in band, choir and drama an opportunity to raise funds to cover costs for supplies, instruments or to offset costs associated with traveling to performances. The gym is packed to the gills with returning favorites as well as new artisans and vendors. There also will be raffles, concessions, a bake sale, and door prizes!

Parking and admission are free.

More information here.