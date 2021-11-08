Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Nov 8th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries unknown.

