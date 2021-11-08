Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 8, 2021: 20,577 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,577 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 111 more than Friday. There have been 365 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Friday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 97,685 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,186/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 52.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.13 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 598 cases (5 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 368 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,561 cases (7 more than Friday)

Randall — 360 cases (7 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 630 cases (9 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 329 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paris — 144 cases

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 809,840 positive tests and 3,580,801 negative tests with 8,627 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 73,943 positives as of Monday.