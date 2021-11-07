Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Nov. 8, 2021

Nov 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion and possible action on the sale of nine village trucks at the Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction.
  • Discussion and possible action on the purchase of two Ford 2022 Super Duty F-250 Crew Cab trucks at $33,464.00
    each and one Ford 2022 Super Duty F-250 Super Cab, $32,136.00, from Ewald Automotive Group.
  • Discussion and possible action on a number of planning and zoning related actions relating to: Street setbacks, site plan review, fences in the shore yard, temporary use permits, pergolas and land division.

The full agenda is available here.

