Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Nov. 8, 2021

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday. starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action regarding polling locations for 2022.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Jim Bauspies 18409 122 nd Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Applicant) for a Land Use Plan Amendment change from I-1 (Institutional District) to HC (Highway Corridor District) and a Zoning Text and Zoning Map Amendment change from I-1 (Institutional District) to B-3 (Highway Business District) a Conditional Use Permit and a Site Plan Review for a garage to restore older cars and sell cars online on a property at 20002 93 rd Street on the northwest corner of Hwy’s 45 & C.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Kyle Goodwin 8216 198th Avenue, Bristol, W 53104 (Owner) for a Conditional Use Permit for a 1200 sq. ft. accessory structure for boat and vehicle storage on a property located on the west side of 198th at 8216 198th Avenue.

The full agenda is available here.