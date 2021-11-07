A word from our sponsors: Nov. 7, 2021 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

2022 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Award Nominations being Accepted The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch, and Tempo Kenosha are accepting nominations for next year’s Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards. These awards recognize the women who are making a difference in Kenosha County. Awards recognize women who: Believe in equality and exemplify this philosophyGive of themselves that others might learn, grow, […] Racine County Eye

Deadly fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Kenosha County The Opioid Task Force received a report from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) stating that fentanyl has been detected in all types of counterfeit pills, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is approved for treating patients with chronic severe pain from illnesses such as advanced cancer, or severe […] Racine County Eye

Free Presentation and Book Signing comes to Kemper Center Hospice Alliance is hosting a special presentation and book signing on the topic of having healthy, productive conversations about death and dying. Children’s book author Sherrie Barch will be presenting her new book entitled, “Heaven’s Bell,” with a book signing afterward. Barch, who hails from northern Illinois, has a passion for storytelling, even when the […] Racine County Eye

Meet Carl: Kenosha’s Neighborhood Wild Turkey People are used to seeing dogs out and about. In the county, free-range chickens aren't even obscure, but wild turkeys in the city will make anyone turn their head. One turkey, in particular, is gaining popularity. "Carl" is the newest attraction in the Forest Park neighborhood. Happenings Magazine reports in an exposé on Carl, "He […] Emma Widmar