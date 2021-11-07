A word from our sponsors: Nov. 7, 2021 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Nov 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Note: Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty, are westofthei.com sponsors. This is a paid announcement — DH

Here are open houses being hosted today by Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty (click the links below for more information):

21709 121st Pl, Bristol

1611 Esch Rd, Twin Lakes

7912 32nd Ave, Kenosha

