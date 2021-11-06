Agenda: Wheatland Budget Hearing, Special Town Meeting of Electors, special Town Board Meeting for Budget Adoption, Special Town Board and Regular Town Board meetings Nov. 8 2021

There are a series of public meetings scheduled regarding the Wheatland town government on Monday, all at Town Hall in New Munster.

First will be the regular Town Board meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Update from fire chief on the installation of the generator for the firehouse.

Response from Twin Lakes Rescue Squad regarding Supervisor Wilson’s inquiry to TLRS regarding their rules on

becoming a member of TLRS.

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.

Following the regular meeting is the Budget Hearing, Special Town Meeting of Electors and Special Town Board Meeting for Budget Adoption, scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The budget hearing will include a presentation and review of 2022 Town Budget.

The special town meeting of electors agenda includes adoption of a 2021 town general tax levy and streetlight district levies to be paid in 2022.

The special Town Board meeting is next. That agenda includes: Adoption of 2022 Town Budget.

The full agenda for those three meetings is available here.