Kenosha County Public Health schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11

From the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now approved for use in kids ages 5-11, Kenosha County Public Health will host a series of children’s vaccination clinics beginning Thursday, Nov. 11.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said these clinics are available to the general public in Kenosha County, although people are encouraged to access COVID-19 vaccination for their children through their health care provider, if possible.

“With these clinics, we want to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone in the community, particularly those who may have a barrier to getting to a pediatrician’s office,” Freiheit said. “While we’re open to all in Kenosha County, we don’t want to take away an opportunity for kids and parents to have a visit with their provider.”

Kenosha County’s children’s vaccination clinics will be held in the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. The schedule is:

— Thursday, Nov. 11, 4 to 7 p.m.

— Friday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to noon (Note: This is an off day for students in the Kenosha Unified School District.)

— Friday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to noon

— Friday, Dec. 10, 4 to 7 p.m. — second-dose clinic



COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and kids 12 and older will also be available at these clinics. Parents in need of a booster shot or their first or second dose of one of the vaccines may receive it alongside their children, Freiheit said. All three vaccine varieties will be available for people 18 and older.

Appointments are recommended but not required. Online registration is available at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/; once completing the registration form, select the “Kenosha County Public Health-Mass Clinic” site. Appointments may also be made by phone through the Kenosha County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center, at 262-605-6799.

For those who cannot make it to one of the clinics, a limited number of vaccination appointments for anyone ages 5 and up are available at the Kenosha County Public Health Clinics in the Job Center and in Uptown Kenosha. These appointments may be made at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com/#/ or by calling 262-605-6799.

A list of other local vaccine providers and links to their appointment systems is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub webpage, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

More information about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination for children from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/parents.htm.