Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 5, 2021: 20,466 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,466 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 46 more than Thursday. There have been 363 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 97,221 negative test results, the first update of that number since Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,119/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 52.23 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.21 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 593 cases

Paddock Lake — 368 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,554 cases (6 more than Thursday)

Randall — 353 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 621 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 327 cases

Paris — 144 cases

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 804,872 positive tests and 3,566,678 negative tests with 8,597 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 73,525 positives as of Friday, the same number reported Thursday.