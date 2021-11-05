Kenosha County ADRC offering Medicare enrollment assistance

Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period has begun and runs through Dec. 7. Kenosha County ADRC Benefit Specialists will be in the Western portion of Kenosha County to offer assistance.

There is no charge for this service. Reviewing plans can help save money if the plans have changed. Below are the remaining locations and dates. Registration is required to ensure enough space and staff to assist.

For information and to schedule an appointment call the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.

Westosha Senior Center, 19200 – 93rd St., Bristol Dec. 2.

Twin Lakes Library, 110 S Lake Ave., Twin Lakes Nov. 18.