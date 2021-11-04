Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 4, 2021: 20,420 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,420 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 87 more than Wednesday. There have been 363 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,669 negative test results, the same number as Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,092/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 52.23 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.21 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 593 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 368 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,548 cases (9 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 352 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 619 cases (11 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 327 cases

Paris — 144 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 802,117 positive tests and 3,561,597 negative tests with 8,580 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 73,525 positives as of Thursday.