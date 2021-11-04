Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society Fall Fundraiser is Nov. 13

Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society is hosting a Fall Fundraiser on Nov. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Conservation Club of Kenosha Club House, 21001 85th St. (Highway AH) Bristol.

The event will feature pulled pork dinner with sides, dessert and non alcoholic drinks included; door prizes; silent auction; and raffles. Cash bar with beer and wine after 5 p.m.

Adults are $15, children ages 5 to 12 are $10 and ages 4 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For tickets contact: phone 262-857-9115 or email bristolwihist@gmail.com