Units responding for crash in Paris

At 7:59 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding of a report of a crash in the 12200 block of Highway K in Paris.
Per dispatch: Caller says one vehicle smoking. No injuries reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At 7:59 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding of a report of a crash in the 12200 block of Highway K in Paris.
Per dispatch: Caller says one vehicle smoking. No injuries reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress