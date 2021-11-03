Units responding for crash in Paris

Nov 3rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 7:59 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding of a report of a crash in the 12200 block of Highway K in Paris.

Per dispatch: Caller says one vehicle smoking. No injuries reported.

