Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 3, 2021: 20,353 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,353 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 99 more than Monday. There have been 363 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Monday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,669 negative test results, the same number as Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,053/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 52.22 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.1 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 592 cases (2 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 368 cases (2 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,539 cases (20 more than Monday)

Randall — 350 cases (1 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 608 cases (4 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 327 cases

Paris — 143 cases

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 799,174 positive tests and 3,554,880 negative tests with 8,554 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 73,363 positives as of Monday.