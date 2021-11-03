A word from our sponsors: KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser is Nov. 10

Note: This is a paid announcement from KAFASI — DH

After a year off, KAFASI’s annual Bowls ‘N Bakers Annual Soup Tasting Competition and Fundraiser is back for another round of soup sampling fun!

On Wednesday November 10th, 2021, we are welcoming 11 different Kenosha County restaurants to compete for their place as this year’s best soup west of the I.

Participating restaurents are:

Luisa’s Pizza …………………………….. Lasagna Soup

Wilmot Stage Stop ……. ………….. Cream of Lobster

Charlie’s Place ……………………………………… TBA

Benders Bar & Grill …………….. Chicken Rice Soup

Parkway Chateau (Brat Stop Banquet Hall) …………. .. Gumbo

Bassett Creek Saloon & Eatery …….. …………… TBA

Fiddlesticks Bistro ………………………… Corn Chowder

Sandlots of Salem …….……………Cheesy Bacon Potato Soup

Twin Lakes Country Club …… Stuffed Green Pepper

Village Pub of Silver Lake . Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

The Red Oak Restaurant … North Georgia Candy Squash Bisque

Tickets for the event are $25 or $20 for ages 60+ and are available at the door, in advance at the KAFASI office at 7730 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. To Go Soup also available at $5 per soup or $20 for five.

There also will be a bake sale and raffles, including a raffle for two tickets to the Bears-Packers game in Green Bay on Dec. 12.

Contributions to this event support KAFASI programs such as Meals on Wheels, Senior Dining, Volunteer Transportation, Friendly Visitor, family support, parenting classes, Anger Management, and many more, all meant to strengthen support networks, reduce social isolation, and meet critical needs within our community.

On November 10th, 2021, we invite you to join us in our mission of healthy aging, strong families, and a connected community by partaking in the best lunch around. In person attendees are welcome, and a to go option is available for anyone who would like to pick up over the lunch hour.