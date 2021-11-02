Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Nov 2nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:20 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm in the 400 block of Waldeck Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm.

Share2
Tweet
2 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives