2021 Wilmot UHS annual Veterans Day Observance is Nov. 11

Wilmot Union High School’s Veterans Day Observance will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Activities will include breakfast and an all-school assembly. Our assembly will highlight our veteran guests, include a guest speaker, and feature the school band and choir as those who have served their country are recognized and honored.

Veterans breakfast and fellowship starts at 7:30 a.m. in the school commons.

The assembly will begin at 8:30 in Veterans Field House. Veterans and guests will begin assembling for the ceremony about 10 minutes before the assembly start time. Veterans are welcome to bring your family and if you know a current WUHS student who is a family member or neighbor/friend that you would like to have as an escort into the assembly,

please let the school know with an RSVP.

If you are able, in order to ready for those planning to attend, please RSVP to Marlene Tilsner (262-862-2351 ext. 260 – or tilsnerm@wilmoths.k12.wi.us) as soon as possible and indicate how many will be attending for breakfast and/or the assembly.

With COVID concerns still prevalent, the school will not be having the usual small group discussions in the afternoon or evening programs that in the past have included movie nights within a veteran theme. The school is currently in a “Mask Recommended” status. Students and staff will be asked to consider wearing masks in respect of guests’

health.