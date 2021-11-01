Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 1, 2021: 20,254 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,254 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 79 more than Friday. There have been 361 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,669 negative test results, the same number as Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,994/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 52.05 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.01 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday. the last day for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 590 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 366 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,519 cases (5 more than Friday)

Randall — 349 cases (6 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 604 cases (6 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 327 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 143 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 794,533 positive tests and 3,545,001 negative tests with 8,495 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 73,218 positives as of Monday.