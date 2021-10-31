Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special meeting Nov. 1, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and a special board meeting Monday at Village Hall.
The committee of the whole meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. No action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion regarding the 2022 road project.
- Discussion regarding Aquanuts extending their concession stand lease.
The full agenda is available here.
The special meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. Among the agenda items are:
- Consideration of an ordinance pertaining to off-road vehicles.
- 2022 proposed budget review.