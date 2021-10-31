Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special meeting Nov. 1, 2021

Oct 31st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and a special board meeting Monday at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. No action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion regarding the 2022 road project.
  • Discussion regarding Aquanuts extending their concession stand lease.

The full agenda is available here.

The special meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. Among the agenda items are:

  • Consideration of an ordinance pertaining to off-road vehicles.
  • 2022 proposed budget review.

The full agenda is available here.

