Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special meeting Nov. 1, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and a special board meeting Monday at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. No action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding the 2022 road project.

Discussion regarding Aquanuts extending their concession stand lease.

The full agenda is available here.

The special meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of an ordinance pertaining to off-road vehicles.

2022 proposed budget review.

The full agenda is available here.