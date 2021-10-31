Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) regular board meeting Nov. 1

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Staffing and Benefits.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Benefit Change in open session.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 Final Budget.

The full agenda is available here.