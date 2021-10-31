Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board and Plan Commission joint meeting, Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a joint meeting with the Plan Commission, a committee of the whole meeting and a special board meeting on Monday.

These meetings can be viewed live or archived at the village’s YouTube Channel.

The Village Board/Plan Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. On that agenda is: Discussion of land use district designations and land use map changes proposed in the Village of Salem Lakes Comprehensive Plan update.

The committee of the whole meeting will start after the joint meeting. Items to be discussed (no action taken) at that meeting are:

Business License process and procedures.

The use of golf carts on village streets.

The special board meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. On that agenda is:

MOTION: To move into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Wisconsin Statute Section 19.85(1)(g), for purposes of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.

MOTION: To move out of Closed Session and reconvene in Open Session.

Consideration, possible action or announcement relative Section 19.85(1)(g) referenced during the Closed Session.

The full agenda for all three meetings is available here.