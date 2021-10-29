Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 5:16 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 6300 block of Highway C in Trevor.
UPDATE 5:19 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports two vehicles involved with minor damage.
