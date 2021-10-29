Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 29, 2021: 20,175 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,175 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 43 more than Thursday. There have been 361 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Thursday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,419 negative test results, the same number as Thursday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,947/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 52.05 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.01 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 587 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 366 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 1,514 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Randall — 343 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 598 cases

Wheatland — 326 cases

Paris — 142 cases

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 790,282 positive tests and 3,534,375 negative tests with 8,483 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,969 positives as of Friday.