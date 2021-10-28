Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 28, 2021: 20,132 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,132 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 43 more than Wednesday. There have been 360 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,419 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,922/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 51.98 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.01 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 586 cases

Paddock Lake — 364 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,509 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 339 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 598 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 326 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 142 cases

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 788,044 positive tests and 3,529,647 negative tests with 8,459 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,846 positives as of Thursday.