Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 27, 2021: 20,089 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,089 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 57 more than Tuesday. There have been 360 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,203 negative test results, the same number as Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,896/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 51.91 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.01 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 586 cases

Paddock Lake — 364 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,508 cases (6 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 336 cases (7 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 596 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 324 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 142 cases

Brighton — 155 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 785,906 positive tests and 3,524,196 negative tests with 8,442 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,718 positives as of Wednesday.