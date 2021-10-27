Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District annual meeting and regular board meeting Oct. 28, 2021

The Wilmot Union High School District is scheduled to hold an annual meeting and regular board meeting Thursday at the Haas Auditorium at the school.
The annual meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:
- Presentation of Strategic Plan.
- Presentation of Budget
- Hearing on the Budget
- Adoption of Tax Levies: Total Levy $13,195,646.
- Other new business that the electors are explicitly authorized by law to address during the Annual School District
Meeting
The full annual meeting agenda is available here.
The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., also in the Haas Auditorium.
Among the agenda items are:
- COVID-19 Update
- Emergency Plan
- Overnight Field Trips
- 2021-2022 Tax Levy Certification
- 2021-2022 Final Budget Adoption
- Listening Session
The full agenda for the regular board meeting is available here.