Agenda: Randall Town Board regular meeting Oct. 28, 2021

Oct 27th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting Thursday starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • Consideration of a motion to approve Resolution 2021-005 approving the Jurisdictional Transfer of a Section of 89th Street to the Town of Randall.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Discussion of removal of porta potties on Town property. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Finalize the 2022 budget and set date for the budget public hearing and the 2021 tax levy approval. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

