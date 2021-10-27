Agenda: Randall Town Board regular meeting Oct. 28, 2021

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting Thursday starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Consideration of a motion to approve Resolution 2021-005 approving the Jurisdictional Transfer of a Section of 89th Street to the Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Discussion of removal of porta potties on Town property. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Finalize the 2022 budget and set date for the budget public hearing and the 2021 tax levy approval. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.