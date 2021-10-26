Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 26, 2021: 20,032 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,032 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 49 more than Friday. There have been 358 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,203 negative test results as of Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,860/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 51.89 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.01 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 586 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 364 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,502 cases (5 more than Monday)

Randall — 329 cases (2 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 591 cases (7 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 323 cases (2 more than Monday)

Paris — 142 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 155 cases (2 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 784,087 positive tests and 3,519,129 negative tests with 8,420 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,626 positives as of Tuesday.