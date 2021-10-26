Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) regular board meeting Oct. 27, 2021

The Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the middle school gymnasium.

Among the agenda items are:

Update on Potential Solar Project

2022 Tax Levy.

Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $525,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes.

Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $525,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes

The full agenda is available here.