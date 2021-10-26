Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) regular board meeting Oct. 27, 2021

Oct 26th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the middle school gymnasium.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Update on Potential Solar Project
  • 2022 Tax Levy.
  • Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $525,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes.
  • Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $525,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes

The full agenda is available here.

