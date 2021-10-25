Wisconsin National Guard to perform COVID-19 testing in Salem Lakes through Dec. 14

From the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

The Wisconsin National Guard will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing four days per week through Dec. 14 at the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1 in Trevor, Kenosha County Public Health announced today (Monday).

Testing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. This schedule begins Tuesday, Oct. 26. The station is located at 11252 254th Court. (Turn north on 254th Court from Highway C.)

No appointments are needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

Please note: Testing will not be available Nov. 11 and Nov. 25-28.

National Guard testing is also now available at the following locations and times in Racine and Walworth counties:

— Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine, noon to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

— Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

“We’re grateful to the National Guard and other providers for offering convenient testing opportunities for people,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “It’s important to get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if you’ve been a close contact of someone who has the virus, and there are now testing locations available across the county.”

A frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

Freiheit added that those who use at-home testing should be sure to seek a confirmatory PCR lab test if they test positive or if they continue to feel symptoms after testing at home.