Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 25, 2021: 19,983 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,983 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 56 more than Friday. There have been 358 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Friday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 96,037 negative test results as of Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,8261/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 51.87 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 585 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 364 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,497 cases (6 more than Friday)

Randall — 327 cases (3 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 584 cases (2 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 321 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paris — 141 cases

Brighton — 153 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 781,483 positive tests and 3,515,208 negative tests with 8,378 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,535 positives as of Monday.