A word from our sponsors: Central High School Music Parents Association seeking artisans, crafters and retail vendors for Nov. 13 arts and crafts fair

Space is still available and reservations are being accepted from artisans, crafters and retail vendors for space at the Annual Arts and Crafts Fair sponsored by the Central High School Music Parents Association. This event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central High School at 24617 75th St. in Paddock Lake.
For more information or to register as a vendor, contact CHS Music Parents Association via email at centralmpa.crafter@gmail.com.
The purpose of the MPA is to promote and support the performing arts at Westosha Central High School.