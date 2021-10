Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:40 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a gas line break in the 11700 block of 213th Avenue in Lake Shangri-la.

Per dispatch: Line is hissing and blowing.

UPDATE about 9:42 a.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to respond as mutual aid with an engine. We Energies also responding.