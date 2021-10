Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 5700 block of 312th Avenue in Wheatland.

UPDATE 1:03 p.m. — Dispatch reports alarm company has made contact with site and no emergency reported. Wheatland command continuing; all other units can hold in quarters.