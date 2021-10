Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:57 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways SA and AH in Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over. Two occupants out of the vehicle, up and breathing.

UPDATE 8:04 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports a white SUV on side with heavy damage. Scene is in the 27800 block of 98th Street.

UPDATE about 8:14 a.m. — Tow truck arriving on scene.