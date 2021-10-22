Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 22, 2021: 19,927 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,927 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 43 more than Thursday. There have been 357 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Thursday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 95,726 negative test results as of Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,791/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 51.83 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.93 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 581 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 364 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 1,491 cases (7 more than Thursday)

Randall — 324 cases

Twin Lakes — 582 cases

Wheatland — 318 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 141 cases

Brighton — 153 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 777,244 positive tests and 3,501,652 negative tests with 8,342 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,311 positives as of Friday.