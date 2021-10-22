K9 Riggs recovering from gunshot wound; suspect who was shot identified

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department issued an update Friday afternoon regarding a shooting in Bristol Thursday afternoon.

In that incident, sheriff’s deputies performed a traffic stop on a suspect in a Chicago homicide near Highways 45 and 50 and the suspect fled. The suspect was brought down by KCSD K9 Riggs, but the suspect shot the dog, hitting Riggs in the head. Deputies also fired on the suspect.

Here’s the update:

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting has been identified as Allen M. Brown, a 33-year-old resident of Countryside, IL. The Racine Sheriff’s Department will continue as the lead agency in the investigation. Charges for Mr. Brown will be forthcoming once the investigation is completed and submitted to the District Attorney’s office. The suspect remains hospitalized and from what we have been told is in stable condition.

K9 Riggs sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was rushed to an emergency veterinarian facility in Northern Illinois. His condition is stable and from what we have been told by the vet hospital he will recover.

Sheriff Beth would like to thank the community for all of the support that has been shown to the KSD and specifically K9 Riggs during this difficult time. In the words of Sheriff Beth, “Riggs is a hero and potentially saved the lives of our deputies and the public”.