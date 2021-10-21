Units responding for shooting in Bristol

At about 11:29 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to the area of Highway 45 and 50 for a shooting.

Per dispatch transmissions: Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene with a homicide suspect. Suspect is the shooting victim. A KCSD K9 also injured. K9 is being transported to a nearby veterinary office.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m. — Dispatch reports Chicago Police Department detectives coming to the scene. Suspect being transported to a local hospital.

UPDATE 12:11 p.m. — Back from a quick look at the scene: Multiple KCSD squads and personnel on the scene. Access to the Benson Corners gas station blocked off.