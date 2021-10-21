Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 21, 2021: 19,884 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,884 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 37 more than Wednesday. There have been 353 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 95,560 negative test results as of Thursday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,763/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 51.80 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.90 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 579 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 363 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,484 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 324 cases

Twin Lakes — 582 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 317 cases

Paris — 141 cases

Brighton — 153 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 775,142 positive tests and 3,494,107 negative tests with 8,312 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,191 positives as of Thursday.