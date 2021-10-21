Deputy involved shooting press conference (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

/Earlene Frederick photo

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 played a key role in aprehending a homicide suspect at a Bristol gas station Thursday monring.

Sheriff David Beth said deputies were informed by Chicago Police that the suspect was at the gas station just west of Highway 45 along Highway 50. Three deputies went to the location and performed a “high risk” traffic stop.

The suspect fled toward the highway. KCSD K9 Riggs was released and took down the suspect, Beth said.

The suspect fired a handgun and hit Riggs. Deputies also fired on the suspect.

No deputies were injured. Riggs was transported to a veterinary hoispital in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. The suspect was transported to a Pleasant Prairie hospital.

Beth said he did not know how many deputies fired on the suspect or how many shots were fired.

Chicago media sources link the suspect here with a homicide on Chicago’s northwest side Thursday morning. The suspect was driving the homicide victim’s car.

Beth praised Riggs as a hero.

The K9 suffered a head injury from the gunshot and was undergoing surgery Thursday afternoon.

Here is video shot by Earlene Frederick from Beth’s press conference Thursday afternoon followed by more photos:

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

Wisconsin Department of Justice, State Patrol, and Racine Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the scene at Benson Corners.

Deputy Tifft plays with Riggs at Twin Lakes Night Out in 2015. /Earlene Frederick photo