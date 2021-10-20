Welcome home parade for Alex Hook

Oct 20th, 2021
by Earlene Frederick.

Fire department personnel and units from Salem Lakes, Randall, Wheatland and Twin Lakes paraded past his home Wednesday afternoon.

The event was organized by Marcella Mazurek.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.
Tagged:

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives