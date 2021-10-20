Readers photos: Colin Powell

/West Jacobs photo, used with permission

Colin Powell, former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who rose to national consciousness during the first Gulf War, died Monday.

Trevor resident West Jacobs, retired US Air Force, had a chance to photograph Powell when in 1993 he visited the US Air Force Academy in Colorado, where Jacobs was stationed.

Jacobs shot the photos shown here.

“We provided a sky diving demonstration for him and he was very much enthusiastic about it,” Jacobs said. “I had a year ago come up with a ‘coin’ we in the military use to acknowledge our squadrons and we presented him with one. I believe he gave one of his to our commander too.”

/West Jacobs photo, used with permission