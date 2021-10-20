Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 20, 2021: 19,847 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,847 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 36 more than Tuesday. There have been 353 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 5 more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 95,403 negative test results as of Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,740/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 51.77 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.87 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 578 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 361 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,480 cases (7 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 324 cases

Twin Lakes — 581 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 317 cases

Paris — 141 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 153 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 772,918 positive tests and 3,486,673 negative tests with 8,293 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 72,078 positives as of Wednesday.