Twin Lakes Village Board approves new stop sign on Esch Road

Travelers on Esch Road in Twin Lakes will be met with a new stop sign in the future.

The Twin Lakes Village Board agreed to place a three-way stop at Esch Road and Elizabeth Lane at Monday’s regular meeting.

Residents of the neighborhood had requested two stop signs for Esch Road, citing unsafe conditions from drivers violating the stretch’s 25 mph speed limit. 75 people signed a petition submitted to the board requesting the action.

Police Chief Adam Grosz said he felt one stop sign would be sufficient. Board members considered Hickory or Elizabeth as the location, eventually settling on Elizabeth as being closer to halfway.

Stop signs have to be included in a village ordinance to be fully enforceable so the board will consider and vote on a modified ordinance including the new location next month. After that, the sign can be installed.