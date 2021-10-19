Agenda: Salem School District special board meeting and retreat/work session

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a retreat/work session Wednesday.

Both meetings will take place in the Intermediate Library at the school with public access to allow for social distancing in the Large Group Instruction Room. This meeting is not going to be live streamed, according to the agenda.

The special meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The only agenda action item is: “Reconsider Wording of Motion Taken at Special Board Meeting, October 13, 2021 Related to Board Agenda Item “Board Consideration of Any

Changes to COVID School Safety Protocols Including In-School Safety Measures and Quarantine/Exposure Protocols.”

The retreat/work session includes the following two items:

Facility Maintenance Needs: Discussion of Facilities Study, Prioritization Matrix, and Potential Costs.

Long Range Facility Planning: Discussion of District Financial Position, Referendum Process, and Facility Improvement Options.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.