Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Oct. 20, 2021

Oct 19th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wedensday starting at 7 p.m., at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Approve Developer’s agreement between the Village of Paddock Lake and Scooters Coffee.
  • Approve Developers Agreement between the Village of Paddock Lake and SMMFLP Limited
    Partnership, Berwick Properties, Inc and BERG PL83, LLC for a planned unit development.
  • Authorize the Village President to sign and enter the Village into a financial agreement with the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a State-Let Highway Project (I.D. 1310-04-70) to address and solve Village utilities in conflict with WIS DOT Hwy 50 project # 1310-04-70, with an estimated cost of $136,800.
  • Authorize Village Staff to pay Payne and Dolan in the amount of $115,577.49 as pay request 1 for 2021 Street Improvement Project.
  • Authorize Village Administrator to file with the Plan Commission a petition to rezone a portion of tax parcel 40-4-120-102-1189, from C- Conservancy to P – Park and Recreation.

The full agenda is available here.

